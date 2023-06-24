'It takes a heavy toll': Ukrainian summer festival held to help those on the front lines of war

Money raised at the festival will go to provide medical supplies for military medics in Ukraine and raise money for those in need of prosthetics.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Signs of a traditional Ukrainian summer festival were seen in the heart of Kirkland Saturday.

"Kupala is a very important holiday. This is believed to be a magical day for Ukraine," said Viola Executive Director Tetiana Novohatska.

The organization that shared Ukrainian culture at Chainline Brewing in Kirkland Saturday is all meant to help those on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

"It takes a heavy toll on our defenders and our soldiers as well," Novohatska said.

Money raised will go to provide medical supplies for military medics in Ukraine and raise money for those in need of prosthetics.

"The needs of people there are endless," Novohatska said.

While the celebration of Ukraine is front and center Saturday, tensions rise inside Russia.

"For Ukraine, it doesn't really change much. Both of those armies are fighting against us and want to destroy us as people just because we are Ukrainian," Novohatska said.

The war in Ukraine and worry for those still there remain constant.

"My kids they wake up every day and they call their grandmas and grandpas in Ukraine just to check if they survived the night," said Novohatska.

That is why the organization is doing everything it can to help those in their home country.

"As Ukrainians, we're not going to stop. My brothers and sisters in Ukraine, we're not going to stop," said Yuliia Matvieieva.

Matvieieva just recently returned from a humanitarian effort in Ukraine reinforcing the work Volia is doing.

"I've never seen so many people who lost their limbs in my life and I used to work in healthcare in Ukraine," Matvieieva said.

Matvieieva said they wanted to share their culture with people in the area as a way to give back.

"I'm super grateful for every bit of support. The American community is amazing," Matvieieva said.