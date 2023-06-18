Recent UW Tacoma grad missed commencement for humanitarian mission on front lines in Ukraine

24-year-old David Pavenko graduated from UW Tacoma with a degree in electrical engineering. Instead of walking with classmates, he was helping in Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — A recent UW Tacoma grad is bringing aid to the front lines of the war in Ukraine. David Pavenko is currently on his second humanitarian trip to Ukraine.

It's a connection that runs deep for Pavenko, whose parents are Ukrainian immigrants, and his older brothers on the front lines. His family has also lost members to the war in Ukraine in 2014.

Pavenko said this next month before starting his post-grad career is his duty to make a difference.

"I am currently in Kherson right behind me about down the street. gosh, maybe half a mile. it's all flooded. All the homes are flooded," Pavenko said.

At least 1,300 people had to evacuate after major damage to a dam that Ukraine's president is blaming on a Russian attack.

A week later, Pavenko has to travel by boat to get to those left behind.

"These people, their homes are gone, they're living on their second floor, and they're hungry, they have no water, no electricity, and we're helping out in any way we can," Pavenko said.

Pavenko spoke to KING 5 just a few miles from the Russian side where homes are like islands and the water left only rubble.

Pavenko brought money and suitcases of medical supplies to bring humanitarian aid to those who are stuck. His money plus church donations help buy food, feeding at least 50 kids in a day.

"You give a kid a hug, he's crying, you give them food, there's nothing else you could do, really, these people have nothing anymore, and it just breaks my heart," Pavenko said.

It's not just the people who are suffering and left behind.

"It's really sad because a lot of people evacuated here but they left their animals. They're all hungry, so I'm feeding every cat and dog I can.

Still, Pavenko saw signs of everyday life as war rages on.

"I hear explosions here, but the birds are singing, the people are going to work, people are going to the store, people are walking their dogs, life is normal, but there's a war and it's kind of a weird feeling," Pavenko said.

Pavenko is urging Americans to not forget the daily atrocities in Ukraine.

"The war is very real in Ukraine. People are dying every day and I'm trying to do everything I can.I hope that Americans can help out as well," said Pavenko.

A place that will never leave his mind or heart.

"I feel like my calling at the moment in my life for the next month is right here. and I'm gonna try to be as useful as I can.