Memorial service honoring D'Vonne Pickett Jr. held at Climate Pledge Arena

D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was known as a pillar in the Central District community. He was the owner of "The Postman" and a supporter of youth in the area.

SEATTLE — On Thursday, November 10, Seattle business owner and community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was honored with a memorial at Climate Pledge Arena. Pickett Jr. was shot and killed outside of his business “The Postman” in the Central District on October 19.

Pickett Jr. was known as a pillar in the Central District community, constantly showing love to others and lifting people up.

"D'vonne was here for a purpose and maybe it is that he served his purpose and so God took him to another level,” said Maurice Hunter, D’Vonne’s grandfather.

The 31-year-old was known throughout the area as an inspiration to not only his own three children but youth all over the Central District.



"The mission D'Vonne and I believed in, with our blood, sweat, and tears, was keeping communities connected and that is what we are going to continue to do,” said Pickett Jr.’s wife, Keanna Pickett.



Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell shared his appreciation for Pickett Jr. He also shared his grief, remembering the night Pickett Jr. was killed.

“I got a call from my son,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell, with tears in his eyes. “My son said Dvonne's been shot, I think he's been killed."

It is a night Pickett Jr.’s sisters have not been able to move on from.

“Me and my brother were literally like this,” said De'Auz'Janae Pickett, Pickett Jr.'s sister, as she signaled their closeness. “From the womb to the tomb, and I never ever in a million years would even think that I would be here.”

But his sister said their family is using his strength and spirit to pull through.

“He had the purest soul I have ever met in my life,” said De'Auz'Janae Pickett. “He was the most realest, literally like, a divine presence.”



His family said Pickett Jr.’s presence is still here because while his life ended, the love for his community did not. He has now passed the baton, for others to love as big as him.