WSU increases security for Apple Cup

Washington State University says they will be bringing additional resources for the Apple Cup. The game returns to Pullman for the first time since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — After four years, the Apple Cup returns to Pullman this Saturday for the famed face-off between Washington State University and the University of Washington.

But after four University of Idaho students were found murdered just barely ten miles away in Moscow.

Washington State Officials says they're bringing in extra security.

WSU officials says "It'll be all hands on deck," when it comes to safety.

The tragic events in Moscow has left many worried about their safety.

When asked about the Apple Cup, Idaho State Police had this to say during Wednesday's press conference with Moscow Police.

"I can't speak to what's going on in Washington. I can only speak to what's going on in the campus of the University of Idaho with concert with President Green and his team. We are absolutely with the Idaho State Police and the Moscow Police Department we are 100% dedicated to making sure this continues to be a safe place," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, the Idaho State Police Director.

According to Washington State Athletics, the Apple Cup is sold out.

This year it's in Martin Stadium, which has a capacity of over 32,000 people.

And with this being the first apple cup in Pullman in four years, officials expect there might be a little more excitement than normal.

In a statement from Washington State University Police Chief Gary Jenkins, he says "We will definitely have a lot of law enforcement in town for apple cup. in addition to all hands on deck for WSU PD officers, we will also have officers from Pullman PD, Whitman County Sheriffs, and Washington State Patrol."

With thousands expected to be at Saturday night's game, officials know that people might be worried about their safety and say they will have stepped up patrols and increased visibility on campus.