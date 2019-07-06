TACOMA, Wash. — Some big changes are in store for drivers using I-5 in Tacoma as WSDOT continues expansion work in that area.

Barring any weather setbacks, WSDOT crews will shift all lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Portland Avenue left, towards the Tacoma Dome side of the freeway. The work will begin Friday.

The crews will work on repaving the area.

Approximately a week later, WSDOT said crews will then move three of the southbound I-5 lanes from the old Puyallup River Bridge to the new northbound Puyallup River Bridge. The fourth southbound lane will remain and serve as a collector/distributor lane for drivers entering I-5 southbound near Port of Tacoma Road.

Once this change happens, crews will demolish the old northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. Then construction for a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge will begin.

These changes will remain in effect until the completion of the project, which is projected to be in the fall of 2021.

What this means for travelers: