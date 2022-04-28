Family of man killed by Auburn officer files wrongful death lawsuit

The lawsuit contends Officer Kenneth Lyman has an extensive history of using force.

AUBURN, Wash. — The parents of a man killed by Auburn police in 2019 filed a federal wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit alleging an officer shot the 26-year-old in the back of the head while he was lying face down in a parking lot.

The lawsuit contends Officer Kenneth Lyman has an extensive history of using force and was carrying an unapproved and “illegal” dagger that he later claimed Enosa Strickland Jr. had grabbed and refused to drop during a struggle.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleges that Lyman and another officer identified only with the initials “DM,” responded to a domestic disturbance in an apartment parking lot around 1 a.m. on May 20, 2019, where a woman “had apparently rejected Strickland's romantic overtures.”

“EJ was not engaged in any illegal activity or violating any laws,” according to the complaint. “EJ was unarmed. He was not arrested.”

The officers, concerned that Strickland had had too much to drink, allowed him to call his mother, Kathleen Keliikoa-Strickland. They spoke and she agreed to come pick him up, according to the claim.

The lawsuit alleges that the interaction between Strickland and the officers became strained and Lyman struck him in the face. According to the lawsuit, “No warnings, admonitions or cautions were issued" before Lyman punched Strickland.

The lawsuit alleges the officers then tackled Strickland, who ended up facedown on the ground. One minute later Lyman shot him.

Strickland's mother and father arrived four minutes later.

The case was referred for review to Snohomish County, where prosecutors determined Lyman’s actions were legal.

Tiffany Lieu, a spokeswoman for Auburn, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Kolby Crossley, a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department, said the department has "no comment at this time."