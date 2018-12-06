Authorities have some central Washington residents evacuating their homes because of a wildfire.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says the blaze started Monday afternoon in the Soap Lake area along State Route 17.

Foreman says wind carried the fire up over a cliff and toward some homes on the east side of State Route 17 North from milepost 81 south to Soap Lake. He says a level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notice was issued for that area shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

The Washington State Fire Marshal said Tuesday morning the Soap Lake Fire is now estimated at 2,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

#SoapLakeFire now estimated at 2,000 acres, 50% containment. Evacuations still in effect, check @GrantCoSheriff for updated evac information. Next update at approximately 0700. #wawildfire — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) June 12, 2018

Foreman said it wasn't yet known what caused the fire or exactly how many homes were threatened.

