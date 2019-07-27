OLYMPIA, Wash. — Much of western Washington is in drought and typically dry eastern Washington is classified as abnormally dry.

Despite the forecast for some showers on the western side of Washington this Saturday, there is still a huge concern for human-caused fires.

Already, afternoon brush fires are breaking out after what was, for the most part, a wetter and cloudier July.

"And with that long term drought existing in western Washington, we'll be back to active fire behavior by the middle of the weekend," said Ross Lane, the Department of Natural Resources new Operations and Aviation Manager.

RELATED: Western Washington wildfires on the rise

Already, afternoon brush fires are breaking out after what was a wetter cloudier July for the most part.

Earlier on Friday, a brush fire broke out along highway 99 near Cloverdale Street in Seattle and a grass fire was started by work on an antique car on Whidbey-Island.

Lane's agency, which protects some 13 million acres of state and private land in Washington is, "keeping forces pre-positioned for an initial attack across the state."

See more of KING 5's Glen Farley's wildfire coverage below:

RELATED: Could a wildfire come to your neighborhood? Redmond residents are already preparing

RELATED: Science behind Western Washington wildfires and how climate change may play a role