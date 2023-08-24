Red Cross volunteer returns to Washington after helping in Maui

Aaron Hayes said the scope of devastation goes beyond what you can see in images, and he hopes people will donate and help where they can.

SEATTLE — The Red Cross is continuing to serve people in Maui affected by the deadly wildfires to make sure those who cannot return home have a place to stay, food to eat, emotional support and spiritual care.

Aaron Hayes, now retired after years as a Washington State Patrol trooper and volunteer firefighter, was among the volunteers deployed during the early days of disaster response. He returned with an understanding of the scope of the devastation and a request that anyone who can devote their time and donations to recovery, which will likely take years

"Just the magnitude of how big this was," Hayes said. "It wasn't your standard wildland fire. It was just an entire town that got wiped out."

Hayes worked overnights supervising the shelter at the War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. At the beginning of the week, 800-950 people stayed inside on cots and outside, with tents, covered areas and in parking lots.

"Physical needs, taking care of the roof over their head, making sure they're getting as good of rest at night as they can, and keeping them fed and talking to them and doing a little bit of the mental rehab also," Hayes said. "That's one of the bigger parts of the job; being there, listening to them, being a shoulder to lean on. Some people want to vent, some people want to cry, we'll sit with them. Luckily or unluckily in my case I bring a lot of that from my prior careers."

Hayes said he encountered people who had lost everything, including loved ones, and were still stepping up to help. The Red Cross says 6,000 local residents are already beginning volunteer training since the wildfires began.

"The response from the individuals in Maui and the people who were affected," Hayes said. "We had people helping us out in the shelter who had lost their house, lost relatives, that just wanted to do something to help. The response was phenomenal."

In addition to relief, the Red Cross is supporting requests for reunification and coordinating with government partners to help locate people. They've received approximately 3,000 welfare information requests.

Hayes said he is staying in contact with some of the people he met in Maui and offering support for the effects of trauma they're experiencing. For his part, Hayes decompresses after response efforts by scuba diving and spending time with his wife. But his mind is still in Maui and the ripple effects the fires will have.

"People are staying away and the big base for Maui is tourism. We have friends, one that just got laid off yesterday. He's a chef and got laid off, I've got other friends in the process of losing their jobs because the people aren't there," Hayes said. "But how do you draw that line of knowing- do I go, and support the economy, or do I stay away and let them deal with, the local people that have been affected and put all resources to them? It's a tough call."