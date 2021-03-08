WATCH LIVE: Wildfire threatening 'crucial' bird habitat on island near Port Townsend

Protection Island provides a rare, undeveloped habitat for nesting seabirds of the Salish Sea.

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A wildfire burned Tuesday on an island west of Port Townsend that is an important habitat for birds and marine mammals.

Protection Island is a "crucial site" and one of the last remaining undeveloped habitats for burrow-nesting seabirds in the Salish Sea, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is a nesting site for 70% of Washington’s Salish Sea population of breeding seabirds and is one of two remaining breeding sites for tufted puffins in the Salish Sea.

The island is closed to visitors to protect the habitat.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

One residence, which is unoccupied, is threatened.

A forest service crew and a DNR helicopter are on scene, according to DNR.