SEATTLE — A new exhibit at Pacific Science Center looks to tell the story of wildfires in Washington State. “Wildfire” opens Saturday, June 15, and challenges visitors to think about the reality and impact of fires in the region.

“Sadly, plenty to talk about,” said Felica Maffia, exhibit development manager.

“Fire isn’t bad. It’s a natural part of some forest life cycles,” said Maffia. “We wanted to talk about smoke, and why it’s unusual to be experiencing smoke, and the mechanics behind that.”

Visitors can see photos from around Seattle with and without smoke, and interact with several items.

The launch was paired with a panel Friday night: “Smoke: The New Normal?”

Erik Saginik, technical analysis manager for Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, was among the speakers.

“We do expect more and more wildfire smoke every year,” he said.

He said it’s important to educate people about risks and preparation as more summers in Seattle are choked by smoke.

“Because we’re seeing more and more smoke, we need people to really take precautions, because a lot of people are unprepared when the smoke comes,” he said. “Often times, stores run out of filters, run out of masks, and are left in the lurch without protection.”

Maffia said they were only able to scratch the surface – but still hope to tell a story of an issue that impacts everyone.

“It’s not a fun thing to think about, but I hope people that live in western Washington who don’t experience wildfire have greater sympathy and understanding for those in eastern Washington that do,” she said.