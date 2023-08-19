Fire risks remain across Washington state: What you can do to prevent brush fires, wildfires

More than 80 percent of wildfires of started by humans, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Several areas of Washington state remain dry and some areas are experiencing a severe drought, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Counties throughout western Washington have issued burn bans as the region deals with hot, dry temperatures.

As the fire risk remains - fire departments across the state are sounding the alarm with reminders on fire prevention.

The fire marshal for the Bellevue Fire Department, Travis Ripley, stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Saturday with several safety reminders. To watch the full interview, click the video player above.

Ripley said it's important to discard smoking materials properly. You should never throw smoking materials out a car window or discard them in flowerpots or beauty bark.

King County and unincorporated areas are under burn bans.

In a stage 2 burn ban - Ripley said it's crucial to use caution when enjoying recreational fires. You should not leave any fires unattended and you should always have two methods to extinguish a fire, which can include a water bucket, hose, or shovel.

When it comes to grills and smokers for cooking - remember that ashes need to be discarded in metal containers.

Safety reminders from the Bellevue Fire Department:

