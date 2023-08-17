These are the burn bans in unincorporated areas of western Washington

Several counties have followed DNR by issuing tougher burning restrictions amid dry conditions.

SEATTLE — Counties throughout western Washington have issued burn bans as the region deals with hot, dry temperatures.

On Aug. 14, the Department of Natural Resources banned campfires on all lands the agency protects in the Olympic region. On Aug. 15, campfires were also banned in all northwest and southwest areas the agency protects.

On Aug. 17, Skagit County becomes the latest to follow suit, issuing a complete burn ban for all unincorporated areas due to elevated fire risk.

Other counties, including King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, have various bans currently in effect for unincorporated areas.

Cities may issue their own bans. Officials recommend checking your local jurisdiction for the current burn status.

Clallam County burn ban status

A full burn is in effect for unincorporated Clallam County. It was modified on July 7 to include all campgrounds that are county controlled.

The ban includes campfires, bonfires, briquette grilling, yard debris, trash, land clearing, abatement and agricultural burning.

Propane and gas appliances are permitted as long as they are used on non-flammable surfaces and at least 5 feet away from vegetation.

Grays Harbor County burn ban status

A burn ban that prohibits all charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste and land clearing is in effect.

The use of natural gas and propane stoves and fire pits are allowed.

Island County burn ban status

Starting Aug. 18, a Type II burn ban is in effect for unincorporated Island County. The upgraded status now includes a ban on recreational fires that were exempt in the Type I burn ban.

The use of grills using briquettes or propane are exempt, as are self-contained camp stoves.

Jefferson County burn ban status

On June 30, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners declared a ban on outdoor burning, including recreational fires.

Grilling and self-contained camp stoves are still allowed.

King County burn ban status

On Aug. 15, King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts issued a Stage 2 burn ban for unincorporated areas.

During a Stage 2 burn ban, all outdoor fires, including backyard fire pits or campfires that use chopped firewood or charcoal, are prohibited.

Outdoor devices such as grills and patio warmers are allowed if used correctly.

Kitsap County burn ban status

A Stage 2 burn ban went into effect July 12 in Kitsap County’s unincorporated areas.

Under a Stage 2 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including recreational fires on beaches, fire pits in yards and parks.

Burning permits were also suspended.

Grilling with propane or briquettes is still allowed.

Skagit County burn ban status

The Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office banned all outdoor burns Aug. 17 for all unincorporated areas, except agricultural burning.

Enclosed grills and propane fire pits are allowed, as long as they are on non-combustible surfaces and a minimum of 10 feet from vegetation or combustible material.

Charcoal grilling is allowed on private property only.

Snohomish County burn ban status

An outdoor burn ban went into effect for all Snohomish County parks until further notice. Only propane gas portable fire rings are allowed and parks and campgrounds in designated sites. Charcoal grilling and raised wood fire pits are permitted.

The latest ban adds to the outdoor burning ban in unincorporated areas that went into effect on June 9.

Whatcom County burn ban status

A Stage 2 burn ban went into effect Wednesday, Aug. 16 in unincorporated areas of Whatcom County.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris and recreational fires.