As fire danger increases across the state, counties are beginning to issue burn bans. Each ban has different restrictions, so makes sure to check with local agencies about specifics. Below is a list of county restrictions in western Washington.

Visit the Washington Department of Ecology for more burn ban information.

Whatcom

No ban in effect

Skagit

No ban in effect

Snohomish

No ban in effect

King

No ban in effect

Pierce

Fire Safety Burn Ban

Takes effect July 1, 2019 until further notice

The ban for unincorporated Pierce County includes the burning of yard debris and land clearing. Small recreational fires, such as bonfires in established fire pits, are still allowed.

Thurston

No ban in effect

Lewis

Fire Danger Rating of High

Takes effect June 17, 2019

Permit burning and rule burning is not allowed. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.

Mason

Fire Safety Burn Ban

Takes effect May 23, 2019

These burn bans apply to Land Clearing Fires and Residential Debris Fires.

Recreational Fires, in designed concrete, stone, or metal pits like those commonly found in campgrounds are still permitted as well as the use of charcoal briquettes, gas and propane barbeques.

Kitsap

Phase 1 Burn Ban

Takes effect June 28, 2019

A normal fire safety Burn Ban prohibiting all outdoor fires with the exception of Recreational/Campfires.

Jefferson

Fire Safety Burn Ban

Takes effect July 1, 2019

All burning in Jefferson County in the Olympic Region is prohibited until further notice because of Moderate or High Fire Danger. If you have a written burning permit from the DNR, burning is allowed subject to the conditions of your permit.

Grays Harbor

No ban in effect

Calallam

Annual Fire Safety Burn ban

Takes effect July 1, 2019 – October 1, 2019

The Burn Restriction applies to all outdoor burning except recreational fires used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, warmth, cooking or similar purposes. Recreational fires are permitted unless further banned by extreme weather conditions.

Island

No ban in effect

San Juan

No ban in effect

