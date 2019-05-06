WHITE CENTER, Wash — Nathan Adams said the potential he saw in an empty space in White Center convinced him to leave his corporate job and build an LGBTQI community space called the Lumber Yard Bar.

“It was truly a passion. Everything my husband and I did, we did here together,” said Adams.

He’s now helping launch another passion. Adams and others in White Center are launching the city’s first Pride celebration.

“All of the sudden, it was like, here it is. Let’s do this,” said Adams.

He said the celebration was put together quickly because businesses jumped on board in support.

“It’s like Christmastime in June, for all the people in the community to celebrate the people in the community,” said Geoffrey McElroy, owner of Mac's Triangle Pub, one of the oldest spots in White Center.

“This, I consider, to be the gemstone of White Center,” said McElroy.

He wants Pride to help others experience what he loves about the neighborhood he calls home.

“I don’t know what makes it what it is, but all you have to do is walk down the street to feel it,” said McElroy.

Pride celebrations begin Wednesday in White Center at 7 p.m. with a Pride flag-raising ceremony.