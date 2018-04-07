As Seattle celebrates the Fourth of July, some are reflecting on what it means to be an American in 2018.

James Fraser brought his children to Alki Beach to celebrate the holiday and reflected on the question.

“We’re a country of immigrants, so I think we should be open and accepting of people that are trying to improve their lives,” he said.

Others, like Almario Austria, who immigrated in the 80s, are happy to be living the American Dream.

“In the Philippines, you have to struggle and work twice what I do but here, like I said it’s the land of opportunity, just don’t be lazy, have a job,” Austria said.

Others are concerned by the division in this country.

“All this rhetoric with Donald Trump, blah blah blah, for me, give the guy a chance,” said Manuel Fernandez, a veteran.

“The American Dream is not like it used to be,” he added. “Now you have to struggle for that if there’s going to be any in the future.”

