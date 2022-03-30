Western Washington police departments warning residents about rise in moving company scams

The Redmond and Bellevue Police departments are advising those looking to hire movers to be on the lookout for scammers.

REDMOND, Wash. — Police departments in western Washington have sent out warnings amid a rise in moving company scams that have left victims out of thousands of dollars and their personal belongings.

In February 2022, a Redmond couple reportedly hired a company called Seattle Moverss LLC through a craigslist ad.

Redmond police said Seattle Moverss LLC posed as a reputable moving company, Seattle Professional Movers, in the ad, and even provided a business license, address and phone number. But Seattle Professional Movers have no affiliation with Seattle Moverss LLC, according to Redmond police.

Seattle Moverss LLC loaded the couple's belongings in a truck and said they would deliver it to a residence in Bellevue but never showed. Seatlle Moverss LLC was reportedly unresponsive for several hours before replying that the truck had been in an accident and later demanded additional payment.

The couple refused to pay and the company stole $40,000 worth of personal belongings, according to Redmond police.

Redmond police said a couple in Kirkland were the victims of a similar scam in January 2022 when working with Seattle Moverss LLC and lost most of their possessions. The company loaded the couple's personal belongings to move them to Fall City but refused to leave the driveway without additional fees. The couple transferred money through Zelle but their bank placed a hold on the transfer. The company allegedly said it would keep the belongings and would charge additional storage fees until the payment was received. The company eventually stopped responding, according to Redmond police.

29-year-old Thinh Quang Lu was arrested by Redmond police on March 24 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal impersonation and two counts of first-degree theft in connection to the two Redmond scams. Lu was released from custody on March 25 and Redmond police believe there are more victims. Lu is suspected of still operating in the Puget Sound area.

In a separate incident, an Everett couple's move to Colorado Springs, Colorado earlier this year ended in a police investigation and a filing in small claims court.

In December 2022, the couple contracted the move with a company called Seattle's Finest Moving & Hauling. In February 2022, after paying nearly $5,000, the couple's belongings were never picked up.

"We received promise after promise that everything was on track," said Michael Bower. "We had our house ready and our stuff was ready. Ultimately they completely failed."

According to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams usually pick up in the spring and summer.

"This does seem to be fairly systemic with a lot of movers for some reason. I don't know why," said Bowers.

Redmond Police Department advises anyone hiring a moving company to check websites like the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to verify permitted moving companies and shared these tips: