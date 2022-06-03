Bail set for $1 million for 22-year-old who allegedly shot, killed Everett man

The suspect shot the 31-year-old victim in the early hours outside 128th Billiards on March 6.

A 22-year-old Everett man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Everett resident on March 6.

The suspect shot the 31-year-old victim in the early hours outside 128th Billiards, according to police. The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to probable cause documents.

The shooting occurred around the same time as a large fight involving 10 or more people. However, the two incidents are not believed to be connected, according to police.

The suspect was arrested March 29 at a job site in Everett. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

According to probable cause documents, the suspect was pulled over shortly after the shooting. Law enforcement observed at least one pistol magazine and a what appeared to be a a pistol case.

However, the suspect refused to let police search his vehicle. It was impounded.

On March 14, a search warrant was served on the vehicle. Law enforcement found two pistols, a pistol magazine, a loose cartridge on the driver's seat, a 9mm shell casing, a pistol case, and other ammunition, according to probable cause documents. Both the pistols were found between the driver's seat and center console in what police believe was an attempt to hide them, according to the documents.

Analysis found that a 9mm sub-compact pistol discovered in the vehicle was the gun that fired the six rounds that police recovered casings from at the scene of the shooting.