'Welcome Back' event draws crowd to Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Chinatown-International District neighborhood is thriving again after more than a year of pandemic challenges.

SEATTLE — Seattle is heralding the reopening of the city with "Welcome Back Weeks" events that kicked off in the city's Chinatown-International District (CID) on Saturday.

Mayor Jenny Durkan joined community leaders to jump start the celebration, with events at Hing Hay Park that featured music, dance performances, a mini vaccination clinic and free artistic screen printing.

"It's such a culturally important, culturally rich place for the city of Seattle. We want to make sure people feel comfortable out in their neighborhood, walking and talking and small businesses can open," Durkan said.

A new mural, located near 8th Avenue South and South Weller Street, was unveiled by city leaders and the Chong Wa Benevolent Association, a local nonprofit promoting Chinese culture and the Chinatown community.

The wall, at one time covered in graffiti, is now a vibrant mural painted with the help of organization OneWorld Now!

"Here we are,16 months later, we made it through the hardest time ever and how great to be unveiled -- brand new art," Durkan said.

The Chinatown-International District, which, in addition to a business downturn during the pandemic, dealt with the nationwide presence of hate crimes against the Asian community.

Durkan reassured the community that it is safe to enjoy the district's many markets, restaurants and cafes, among others. Durkan also said the city has reached 80% vaccination rates.

"We still have to be cautious, but we made it through a really hard time and it's time for us to reopen," Durkan said.

The celebration in the Chinatown-International District continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.