After heavy rain to start the week, another weather system is bringing a chill to the weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure is expected to build along the coast putting Washington into a cooler, but dry weather pattern, ending any showers and clearing skies on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Saturday with scattered showers.

The snow level will drop closer to 2,000 feet over the weekend. But there won't be much moisture in the air for snow accumulation.

Sunday will bring some sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The colder temperatures will allow ski resorts with snow guns to make their own snow. That will help get the lifts operating.

© 2018 KING