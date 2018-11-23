Crystal Mountain increased its supply of snow guns over the summer and its team is thankful it did.

"We've been able to make snow and assist Mother Nature in the production of snow on our lower slopes, which is new for us," said Brianna Stoutenburgh, the marketing and events coordinator for Crystal Mountain.

The ski resort invested $3 million over the summer for 21 additional snow guns, bringing its total up to 53 across the mountain.

"Usually we open around Thanksgiving ... so this year we're making that happen with snowmaking," she said.

The temperatures have been cold at the mountain, but, so far, the precipitation has not been there. Because of the investment, the resort is opening on Nov. 23.

Natural snow is always preferred and with snow coming overnight Thursday and lasting through the weekend, both Crystal Mountain and those staying there for the holiday are remaining optimistic for a gift from nature.

"Praying for snow! That's what we're doing around here," said Damon Johnston of Port Orchard.

"We're crossing out fingers, doing our snow dances and wishing for the best," Stoutenburghsaid.

Crystal's Chinook Express Lift and Discovery Lift will start spinning Friday morning at 9 a.m. and will operate until 4 p.m.

