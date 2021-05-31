DuPont running community honors fallen military heroes with 5K race

‘Wear Blue: Run to Remember’ volunteers started the morning lining the 5K route with 175 images and names of fallen service members.

DUPONT, Wash. — Hundreds of runners gathered at PowerWorks Park in DuPont Memorial Day morning for the annual “Wear Blue: Run to Remember” community 5K.

“Wear blue: run to remember” is a nonprofit running community honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military.

Now in its 12th year, COVID-19 precautions limited this year's event to 400 runners, but some traditions stayed the same.

The National Guard enlisted a helicopter to fly in and land on the park's soccer fields, which brought excitement to the morning.

"This is a celebration,” said Lisa Hallet, whose husband was killed in combat just weeks after their third baby was born. “While we honor, and it's sad to think about those we have lost, this is a way for us to honor their lives and celebrate who they were.”

Hallet is the co-founder of Wear Blue: Run to Remember, which started in DuPont and has now expanded across the globe with 60 sister races happening around the country on Memorial Day.

"Many of the kids running today have lost parents, and so today is a hard day, but we honor them through being active, being part of the community, and running is a way for us all to connect," said Hallet.