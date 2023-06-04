Washington veterans can get free tech, digital literacy training under new program

The Washington State Department of Veteran's Affairs Digital Navigator program is offering devices like laptops, smartphones and hotspots to veterans.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is partnering with the Washington State Department of Commerce to provide free technology for Washington state veterans.

The WDVA Digital Navigator Program provides eligible Veterans or their families with devices like a laptop and a smartphone with a mobile hotspot. The program includes digital literacy training as well in an effort to connect more veterans with their earned benefits like disability compensation, pension, healthcare and other services.

The WDVA Digital Navigator Program is a grant-funded program through the Department of Commerce and primarily focuses on veterans in underserved rural areas. Older veterans, veterans of color, participants in the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program and veterans enrolled in higher education or apprenticeship programs will be offered skills training and enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure the veterans are still connected and supported after the Digital Navigator Program service ends.

Veterans, active-duty members, reserve members, National Guard members of the same household as qualified veterans and member of families currently receiving benefits from a deceased active-duty service members in households at or below the Federal Poverty Guideline for their household are eligible.

WDVA Director David Puente says it’s a purpose driven program that will help countless veterans access what they’ve earned.

“The purpose of what we’re doing today is to help veterans and their family members connect to their earned benefits like healthcare and other support services,” Puente said.

Four Digital Navigators will travel throughout Washington dtate to provide tech and training for qualified veterans.

Kimberly Danley says the services are vital to many veterans and accessible to those who don’t live near a major metropolitan city.

“Instead of saying you gotta find a bus or a friend to drive you —this is us saying we can take medical to you and we can get you the help you need at your level where you're at,” Danley said.

Danley says she recently worked with a Veteran who’s now living in transitional housing in Orting.

“He never had an email account and after we gave him a phone and trained him he called his daughter who he hasn’t spoken to in several years,” Danley said.