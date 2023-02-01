Owner of only West Seattle warming center says the space is a 'start to a solution'

Keith Hughes runs the veteran center turned warming station and needs volunteers in order to keep it open seven days a week.

SEATTLE — Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and says it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle.

“I had access to this 4,000-square-foot facility that sat empty with the exception of two meetings a month!” says Hughes.

His efforts to open up a warming station during the colder months is a part of what earned him the honor of “Westsider of the Year” in 2022 by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

Hughes says his hope is to build up a volunteer base that will allow him to open his doors seven days a week to neighbors in need. But for now, the makeshift warming center is open at least three days a week for hot drinks and a bite to eat in the morning.

“If it’s colder than 40 degrees we will stay open all day,” Hughes said.

He says it’s not uncommon to have a knock at the door in the middle of the night when temperatures plunge and Hughes is often the only one there.

“It’s often just me, but sometimes I get some help,” he smiled. It’s a tall order for a retiree who isn’t funded by any city programs.

“This is a private facility so all of the bills must be paid and that’s getting harder,” he said.

He’s been tapping into his own 401k to bridge the gaps over the last few years and community friends are stepping in to provide support.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the hot meals and expenses associated with operating the building. More than $25,000 dollars has already been donated by supporters online and Hughes said he’s honored to receive the unexpected boost.

“I’m in my 70’s and most of us in my generation need to learn that when you need help, you have to ask for help," he said. "This is new for me and I’m so thankful more people are stepping up."

The warming center typically closes at 11 a.m. and opens up again at 5 p.m. for dinner. Upwards of two dozen guests stay and find a clean cot to sleep in overnight. A shower and laundry facility were added to the building and Hughes oversaw the construction of a robust kitchen.

Hats, gloves and some human compassion are what Hughes says his guests need most.

“These are real people and everyone has a unique story so opening my heart and the doors to this building is my start to a solution,” Hughes said.

His supporters are chipping in financially and Hughes says the money is greatly needed as we are now just a few weeks in to the colder winter months. “We all know it can be cold and rain in June,” he laughed.