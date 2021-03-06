Washington summer camps struggle to fill hundreds of jobs

From overnight camps in the Cascades to day camps in Seattle, there are hundreds of open staffing positions looking to be filled in the next few weeks.

SEATTLE — Camps and summer programs in Washington are looking to fill hundreds of positions in the next few weeks. Camps say the need for seasonal workers is turning into a crisis.

"I just think there's just this pandemic fatigue. I guess that's what I'll call it," said Bill Tubbs, executive director of the Huston Camp and Conference Center.

Tubbs said Camp Huston filled it's 15 open positions Thursday but said the process was a struggle. Camp Killoqua in Stanwood is hoping to fill 22 additional spots, and Hidden Valley Camp in Snohomish has 13 opening.

"I think there's just a lot of choices for young people in terms of working at camp versus working at a fast food job or having time off in the summer," said Tubbs.

There are several reasons camps are struggling with seasonal hires. Many camps got a late start because of uncertainty over whether camps would be allowed to operate for the 2021 summer. The pandemic has also led to a shortage in international workers.

Tubbs says many young, seasonal workers aren't willing to commit to a job for the 2021 summer.

"The folks that I've been in contact with that have decided not to apply just are looking forward to their freedom this summer and having that social interaction that they missed this last year," said Tubbs.

The Greater Seattle YCMA has hundreds of open positions for overnight and day camp, childcare, swim lessons and lifeguards.

"We want people who are really passionate about our mission. But it is a challenge. Definitely a challenge," said Alonda Williams, senior vice president and chief experience officer for the Greater Seattle YMCA.

For now, all of these camps say they plan to fully operate and say extra hands will help summer programs run a little smoother.