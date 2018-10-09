TACOMA, Wash. — Washington state's Teacher of the Year is joining educators from the Tacoma and Tumwater school districts at the picket lines on Monday.

Mandy Manning, also the 2018 National Teacher of the Year, joins striking teachers as contract negotiations continue in three school districts. Centralia, Tumwater and Tacoma remain at odds with teachers.

Manning retweeted a message from Nate Bowling, 2016 Washington state Teacher of the Year, about her decision to join teachers on the picket lines. She wrote, “#solidarity #UnionStrong.”

Manning teaches immigrant and refugee students at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in Spokane. She also serves as a basketball coach and adviser to student groups on campus. She recently met Bill Gates, and said the two chatted about the need for a focus on communication and connection in education.

Before new contracts were approved, the state experienced the most teacher strikes since 1983. The state set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget. Educators across the state argued for better compensation heading into the new school year.

© 2018 KREM