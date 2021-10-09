Washington State Fair's stampede, parade returns to downtown Puyallup

The Washington State Fair's rodeo parade was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Cattle stampeded through the streets of downtown Puyallup Friday to cheers from several hundred who turned out to watch the return of the Washington State Fair's rodeo parade.

After being cancelled last year, a slightly smaller parade returned to Puyallup Friday morning, kicking off rodeo weekend at the Washington State Fair.

“We’re glad to be back,” said grandmother Andy McClung.

She saved grandstand seats for her family in the middle of the route before the parade started.

After last year’s cancellation, she didn’t want to miss a minute of the 2021 parade.

“It was really bad to not be here,” said McClung.

Diane Thomas and her horseback drill team, the “Rein’n Rowdies,” said 2020 was not a good year for performers.

“Boring, very boring,” said Thomas.

She said restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic made it hard to practice and impossible to perform.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful to be able to get back on your horse and do things you want to do with it," said Thomas.