PUYALLUP, Wash. — What started as a side job to pay for her family’s Christmas presents has turned into a second career for Darlyne Stewart.

“It’s just a fun, fun time for me,” said Stewart, who turned 80 earlier this month.

This year’s Washington State Fair is Stewart’s 50th. Her first fair was in 1967, but Stewart took two years off to recover from cancer surgeries.

”I’ll do it as long as I’m physically able to do it,” said Stewart, who supervises the cleaning staff at the fair’s food court.

She runs a tight ship.

“As soon as somebody gets up from the table I should have a worker there, within seconds,” she said.

Stewart said working at the fair keeps her young.

”When you get older you don’t get excited about things like you did when you were a kid,” said Stewart. “But when it’s time for the fair, I get that little kid excitement back again.”

Stewart said she still uses her money made at the fair for Christmas presents, but said working for the month of September doesn’t earn her enough anymore.

”Now I’ve got 33 grandkids, so I have to do Spring Fair and Oktoberfest,” said Stewart.

