PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Fair in Puyallup is in full swing and visitors have a chance to go on a ride that will take them back in time - well, sort of.

The Skyride is not the oldest or the scariest fair attraction, but it does have the most historical significance, according to Seattle Historian Feliks Banel.

“You get a chance to ride a ride that was part of history,” Banel said.

The Skyride is a gondola that takes fairgoers across the fairgrounds. It first debuted at the World's Fair in Seattle in 1962.

The ride even appeared in Elvis Presley's "It Happened at the World's Fair" movie but despite the legend, Elvis never flew in the Skyride.

The gondola cars and base stations are originals and were moved from Seattle Center to Puyallup in 1980.

RELATED: Don't miss these unforgettable experiences at this year's Washington State Fair

Other than the Space Needle's elevator and the Seattle Monorail, the Skyride is the only ride from the 1962 Wold's Fair still in operation, according to Banel.

"It was a great carnival, it was a great look to the future. Seattle without the World’s Fair? It would be a different place,” said Banel.

Banel thinks the Washington State Fair should brand the Skyride as a blast from the past.

"Cash in on the greatest World's Fair biggest, positive event in Seattle's history by a long side," said Banel.

Fairgoers can be part of Seattle history when you take a ride on the Skyride. Tickets are only $6.

People can check out information about all of the Washington State Fair rides and get tickets (including for the Skyride) by going to their website.

RELATED: Grange displays at Washington State Fair celebrate community pride