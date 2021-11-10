WATCH LIVE: Washington hospital leaders present results of COVID-19 vaccination status survey for health care staff

The Washington State Hospital Association surveyed health care staff last week on their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the state mandate.

SEATTLE — About 88% of Washington state’s hospital staff will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the mandate deadline of Oct. 18, according to a recent survey.

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) presented the survey results Monday, which it conducted last week to see how many health care workers would not be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the state mandate deadline.

According to WSHA, about 94% of the state’s hospitals reported for the survey. The remaining 12% of staff not reporting full vaccination include staff that are still partially vaccinated, have an approved exemption and accommodation, have applied or plan to apply for an exemption and are awaiting review, have not provided vaccination verification yet and those who are choosing to not get vaccinated.

WSHA said that it is anticipating 2-5% of hospital staff could leave the workforce because of the mandate, but the final number likely will not be known until early November.

The survey began after Oct. 4, which was the last day to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer will be joined by Chief Medical Officer of EvergreenHealth Dr. Ettore Palazzo, Grays Harbor EMS & Trauma Care Council Medical Program Director Dr. Julie Buck, UW Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Dellit, among others.

The survey looks to gather an accurate picture of where hospital staff is in order to forecast how many workers will be lost because of the mandate.

WSHA Executive Vice President Taya Briley expressed concern last week, despite some reported high vaccination rates among certain hospital groups, due to the immense strain on hospitals and high levels of staff burnout.

A preliminary survey of mostly rural facilities in the state showed that overall services will be open, but some closures and reductions are likely.

Another cause for concern is the onset of respiratory season with the cooling weather, which could send cases of influenza spiking as well as other fall and winter diseases.

In addition to the staff questions, the survey asked hospitals about the potential impact of staff losses. WSHA said several hospitals reported they will need to reduce or consolidate some services.

Since its inception, Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for many state employees, health care workers, school employees, among others, has received major pushback despite Washington being among the most highly vaccinated states in the country.

Washington State Ferries was forced to cancel hundreds of sailings last week as workers called out sick in protest of the mandate.

WSHA said that it is very concerned about the impacts of the mandate on other services surrounding health care like long-term care facilities and emergency responders.

The latest data shows that more than 70% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.