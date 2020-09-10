Washington AG fires investigator for stiffing Tacoma waitress on a tip for wearing a BLM button

Cloyd Steiger visited a Tacoma restaurant on Sept. 6 and allegedly made a scene and stiffed the waitress on her tip for waring a Black Lives Matter button.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington state attorney general’s office fired a senior criminal investigator after a server at a Tacoma restaurant said the investigator allegedly made a scene and stiffed her on a tip for wearing a Black Lives Matter button.

The office concluded an investigation Wednesday that said Cloyd Steiger, a former Seattle police homicide detective, showed extremely poor judgment when he visited the Fish Peddler restaurant on Sept. 6 with his spouse.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Bowers said in the termination letter, Steiger displayed, "angry, disrespectful and disruptive" conduct at the restaurant and later on his public Facebook page when he posted a picture of the restaurant receipt with the note, "BLM button = no tip. That's how socialism works."

Steiger told AGO investigators that he had no issue with the acronym BLM, but with the BLM organization. According to the letter, Steiger "likened the BLM organization to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and said that both are hate groups."

Steiger has two sons that are Seattle police officers and one of them was working during the recent protests in Seattle, the letter said.

Bowers said in the letter that Steiger failed to meet the integrity standards of the office and had undermined the trust of the public and his fellow workers.