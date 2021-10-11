Vietnam war veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Auburn

Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps Veterans were honored for their service and given lapel pins by Congresswoman Kim Schrier.

AUBURN, Wash. — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, veterans in Auburn were honored in a pinning ceremony by Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier.

The Department of Defense has named Commemorative Partners to distribute lapel pins to Vietnam-era veterans.

Representative Schrier was selected to do the honor through 2025 in Washington State and presented veterans from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corp with a special pin acknowledging their sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“It’s been really hard for veterans to have two years where they couldn’t congregate and support each other so it’s really nice to have some time to give these veterans some long overdue thanks and praise,” Schrier said.

Sarah Blum was the smallest of the bunch. She ended up as a nurse in the Army after the Air Force told her she was too short to be a flight nurse. “You had to be 5'2" to reach the top tier.”

Blum served for five years as an operating room nurse and says she was somehow destined to serve.

“I made a career booklet when I was 9 years old. I remember in that little blue booklet that I was a military nurse. It was in my head and heart early,” she said.

Blum admitted being a female Vietnam veteran is unique and not many people associate women with the Vietnam veteran status.

“Nowadays about 15% of our military is made up of women and they are in combat. But that wasn’t the case in my day and it’s important that we honor all of our veterans.”

Today’s pinning ceremony is a part of a service that will happen through 2025 and is “a long overdue thank you and official welcome home for so many” according to Schrier.

Several veterans in attendance remarked that they were happy to be recognized with respect after initially returning from war to be met with scorn.

“You may not understand what a veteran went through or even why they did what they were asked to do but you should treat every Veteran with respect and appreciate their sacrifice,” Blum said.