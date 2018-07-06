A slam dunk for fans of Husky men's basketball: Coach Mike Hopkins is sharing his bonus with you.

The University of Washington head coach had a big first year with the Dawgs. Hopkins led the team to a 21-13 record and was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

The honor comes with a $15,000 bonus that Hopkins is giving back to the fans — in the form of Starbucks gift cards.

Hopkins will hand out $12 Starbucks gift cards on Thursday, June 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the U-Village Starbucks (across from Pottery Barn).

UW says that Huskies basketball season-ticket holders who present their 2017-18 ticket card, as well as Dawg Pack members who show their UW ID, will be given an additional gift card.

"It was a great honor to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but the reality is this is a tribute to our entire team, our program and the University community," Hopkins said. "I wouldn't have won this award without such incredible support, so I wanted to give back to some of the many important people who have made this a memorable first season possible, and have welcomed me and my family into this incredible Seattle community."

#HopSaysThanks@Coach_Hopkins to Use Pac-12 Coach of the Year Bonus to Thank UW Fans With $15,000 of @Starbucks Gift Cards



INFO: https://t.co/AmvPqoBkjg pic.twitter.com/qiOCCVTMDo — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 6, 2018

