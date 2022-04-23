U Village spring fashion event celebrates sustainable Seattle businesses

The event was designed to feature sustainable stores and highlight the work they are doing to impact people and the planet.

SEATTLE — The 2022 spring fashion event at U Village is "A Tribute to Sustainability." The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Gossip & Glamour, the event organizers, said the event will spotlight the sustainable stores and highlight the work they are doing to impact people and the planet.

Shoppers will get discounts at select stores if they bring their own reusable tote and stores will also be offering up special gifts with purchase and Earth Day treats.

Gossip & Glamour said customers will gain a better understanding of the tangible impacts of each retailer's sustainability initiatives, participating stores will be showcasing information via in-store signage and activations.

In addition to shopping, there is a happy hour special from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ba Bar Happy offering spring cocktails and vegetarian Bánh Mis.

Bamboo Sushi is donating a portion of sales from the day to the Tilth Alliance

DJ Mixxtress will be spinning on the green from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

Here is a list of participating Stores:

Allbirds

Athleta

Aveda

Cotopaxi

Eileen Fisher

Everlane

Faherty

Kiehl’s Since 1851

Madewell

Marine Layer

Oiselle

Reformation

The House of LR&C

Velvet

Warby Parker