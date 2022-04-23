Washington BBB: Post-tax filing is prime time to ensure your identity is protected

The tax filing deadline has come and gone, which means many Washingtonians are waiting for direct deposit refunds. The BBB has reminders on protecting your identity.

SEATTLE — The post-tax season is prime time to "spring clean" your online passwords and ensure your personal information is protected, according to the Better Business Bureau of Washington (BBB).

Keeping digital personal information safe starts with passwords, said Logan Hickle, BBB Washington PR and communications manager.

"You want to think about making a sentence out of your password," Hickle said.

For example, Hickle said you could choose a phrase such as "iLikeToHike" as a password. Choosing several unique phrases for your accounts and keeping them secure is recommended.

Hickle said using two-step authentication when available is also a good way to protect your information, in addition to keeping all software updated on your computers, laptops and mobile devices.

If you have a "paper trail" of personal documents with private information - Hickle said you can find regularly held local and safe shredding events on the state attorney general's website.

There are several secure shredding events happening now through the summer. To see the full list, click here.

To report or view recent scams - follow this link to the BBB's Scam Tracker.

Community shredding event in Edgewood - April 23

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Northwood Elementary School, 9805 24th Street E.

Limit 3 grocery size bags

Community shredding event in Renton - April 30

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Renton Memorial Stadium, 405 Logan Ave N.

More information: https://rentonwa.gov/shredathon

Community shredding event in Graham - April 30