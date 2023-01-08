Families of DUI victims waiting for justice because of case backlog

It takes about a year to receive toxicology results, but the Washington State Patrol said the backlog will soon be resolved.

SEATTLE — Families across Washington state that have lost loved ones in suspected DUI crashes are left waiting longer than ever for charges to be filed because of a major backlog in toxicology results.

Many prosecuting agencies don’t file DUI charges until all evidence has been received. The piece of evidence that often takes the longest is blood results. For several years, those results are taking around a year.

"It doesn't feel like this is supposed to be my reality," Tiarra Skinner said. "My family’s reality. Our whole world literally crashed that morning."

Skinner’s brother, Savion Carter, lost his life in the early hours of the morning of June 9. He was in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s car in Federal Way.

The 18-year-old, who investigators suspect was under the influence, allegedly crossed into the eastbound lanes on SW Campus Drive. The Honda Civic crashed into a Chevrolet Tracker. The driver of the Tracker and their young child were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but survived. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young father has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

"He won’t get to experience her grow and that's really what saddens me a lot," Skinner said.

Skinner said they are looking for closure but don’t feel like they’re any closer to getting that.

The driver declared at fault has not been charged, but Federal Way police told KING 5 the 18-year-old will face one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. However, they are still awaiting the toxicology results, according to the department.

"Right now, that turnaround time is 350 days," said Chris Loftis, Washington State Patrol (WSP) director of communications. "It was as high as 400."

The WSP is the agency that processes every single blood sample in the state’s crime lab. The number of DUI cases to process has doubled in the last decade.

In 2022, the state processed 15,408 cases and is on track to surpass 16,000 cases this year.

"What we're targeting is 60 to 90 days," Loftis said. "That's where we were 10 years ago. That's where we want to be now. We should be at that spot by the end of the next calendar year."

That estimate is because the state’s eighth lab is opening in Federal Way by the end of this year. That will bring in seven more forensic scientists to process the thousands of results. Loftis said that will bring immediate relief.

"Regardless of expense," Loftis said. "Regardless of need. It has to be done to meet the demands of justice and safety."

"Waiting a year or even more than a year - I can't even imagine doing that," Skinner said. “Is there going to be any loophole where she doesn’t have to be held accountable for her actions? That’s what I’m worried about more so than anything.”

There are hopeful signs for solving the backlog. The WSP said a few years ago their DNA lab had year-long wait times.