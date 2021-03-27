Thurston County deputy shoots man after he stabs her

A Thurston County deputy shot a man after he stabbed her in a residential area of Yelm Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy was responding to a call about the man being inside a home on Holly St SE in Yelm, and the resident wanted the man to leave, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The man stabbed the deputy when she got there, and then she shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy was in serious but stable condition Friday night. The suspect was in serious condition.
The sheriff's office said the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, which investigates law enforcement uses of force, responded to investigate and the Mason County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation.