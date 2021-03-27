Thurston County deputy shoots man after he stabs her

Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that the female deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital after the incident in Yelm.

A Thurston County deputy shot a man after he stabbed her in a residential area of Yelm Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was responding to a call about the man being inside a home on Holly St SE in Yelm, and the resident wanted the man to leave, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

The man stabbed the deputy when she got there, and then she shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy was in serious but stable condition Friday night. The suspect was in serious condition.