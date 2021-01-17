Thurston County Sheriff K-9 Arlo to return home this week after undergoing surgery in Oregon

Arlo, the Thurston County Sheriff K-9 officer who was shot multiple times during a police chase last Wednesday, is expected to return home this week after undergoing multiple surgeries at Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine to remove a bullet near his spine.
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Arlo on its Facebook page Sunday that showed the dog sitting in the grass outside OSU, looking alert and recovering.
"K-9 Arlo continues to get stronger and is doing well with his physical therapy. If all goes well, he will get to come home Monday or Tuesday!" the post said.
K-9 Arlo was shot twice during an incident last week when Thurston County Sheriff deputies and Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers chased a suspect on I-5.
According to WSP, when authorities made contact with the suspect, shots were fired and both the suspect and K-9 Arlo were struck.
The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Arlo, and his human partner, Deputy Tyler Turpin, have a sizable social media following on the app TikTok. Since the incident, the public has raised more than $70,000 to help with Arlo's care.
Turpin has been posting video updates on Arlo's social media accounts to update his followers on his recovery.
The latest post made Sunday showed Arlo walking with the help of doctors, with the caption, "Making huge strides everyday. His personality is back and he’s ready to be back home. More updates to come when we are home bound!"