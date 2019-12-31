KING COUNTY, Wash. — Following a deadly drive-by shooting on State Route 509 near Cloverdale, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said that they have been called to three freeway shootings in less than a week.

Shortly after the Seahawks game finished on Sunday, a man was shot in the face while driving southbound on SR 509. He died from his injuries on Monday.

It's unclear where the gunfire came from, but troopers said the altercation was between two cars.

Detectives do not have anyone in custody or suspect vehicle information.

On Dec. 26, two vehicles traveling southbound near S. 188th Street in SeaTac were shooting at each other. One of the vehicles rear-ended another vehicle not involved in the shooting. One of the drivers was apprehended and taken into custody. He was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and had switched the plates.

Three days later, WSP responded to a call regarding a vehicle that was firing into the air on southbound I-5 near SR 516. All four occupants of that vehicle were booked into King County Jail for reckless endangerment. The driver was booked for investigation of driving under the influence.

Washington State Patrol encourages anyone who witnesses a shooting incident to call 911 and provide as much information as possible.

Anyone with information, significant or not, should contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at (425) 401-7745 or by email at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.