SEATTLE — A drive-by shooting investigation blocked all southbound lanes of SR 509 at 1st Ave. S. in South Seattle Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported a male driver was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It's unclear where the gunfire came from, but troopers say the altercation was between two cars.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident started around 9 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the Seahawks game finished. There's no indication the shooting has any link to the game, but there was increased traffic in the area at the time.

"We're hoping that maybe out there in the community there's talk as these events come to light, that people are going to start hearing things, and any information that they do come across we'd be more interested," said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Joel Gordon.

The southbound lanes of SR 509 were shut for about seven hours Sunday night.