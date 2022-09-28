$100k of life-saving equipment burglarized from Grays Harbor Fire District 1

Assistant Chief Hedgers said various life-saving items were stolen including the jaws of life, radios, defibrillators, and rescue tools early Tuesday morning.

OAKVILLE, Wash. — The Gray’s Harbor Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who burglarized Gray Harbor Fire District 1, stealing life-saving equipment.

Gray’s Harbor Assistant Fire Chief John Hedgers said Fire Station 2 was burglarized early Tuesday morning

Hedgers said the thieves made off with various items including the jaws of life, radios, defibrillators, and rescue tools.

“The large majority of calls that we run are medical calls, and every year the number goes up,” said Hedgers.

Fire officials estimate the loss to be nearly $100,000. Hedgers said that equates to a third of the fire district’s budget.

There are currently no suspects or leads. The department said it did not have security cameras because there wasn’t enough money in the budget.

“We spend those resources on life safety equipment so that we have the tools and the resources to be able to provide those services for our citizens,” said Hedgers.

Grays Harbor Fire District 1 is volunteer-led with one full-time employee. The station covers 97 square miles bordering Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific Counties. Firefighters respond to 460 calls a year.

“That's a drop in the bucket to some of the big major metro departments, but it equates to more than one a day for us,” said Hedgers.

Despite losing critical equipment, Hedgers said the department is able to respond to calls with another engine that’s fully stocked, and crews are more determined than ever to serve.

“We have to pick up the pieces and we will do the best we can to keep moving forward and answering the call when the tones go out,” Hedgers said.

Assistant Chief Hedgers does have a message for who's responsible.

“If you're watching this, you just need to understand the lives that you've put in jeopardy by stealing this equipment,” he said.