Employees and handlers at the Woodland Park Zoo in North Seattle are putting up fruit trimmed wreaths, evergreen trees, and handing out treats to animals this week to get in the holiday spirit.

The winter celebration is part of the zoo’s animal care program.

Activities like opening presents encourage natural animal behavior, keep animal residents mentally and physically stimulated and give visitors a spectacular show.

Festivities run now through Jan. 5, 2020 with Woodland Park’s annual “Wildlights."

More information and ticket prices can be found on zoo.org.

