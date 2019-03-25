SEATTLE — When brothers Nick and Brenden Martin launched the Joe Coffee app a couple of years ago, they had no idea how big they would get.

The idea was to create an app that would connect customers to independent coffee shops through mobile ordering.

It seemed simple enough, but now the company has grown from working with a few coffee shops to more than a hundred in the Seattle area. The company has raised more funding to hire a full team, bring on a new partner, and grow fast—great news for independent coffee shops that might not have a tech department.

The app is now working with premium shops like Zoka, Slate, Fonte, Honor, Gravity and Anthem.

