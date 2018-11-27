One in nine people in Washington struggle to put food on the table, and a lot of times, you may not even know that your neighbor is facing it, according to anti-hunger advocates at Northwest Harvest.

“Hunger is pretty invisible, and could happen to any of us,” said Nikki Hurley, Northwest Harvest community specialist.

Most people facing hunger are working or are looking for work, but there isn’t enough money to make ends meet, according to Hurley. When facing tough times, Hurley said food is often the first thing people cut over rent or transportation to get to work.

KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest to raise 6 million meals for Northwest Harvest. To help, you can donate online to KING 5 Home Team Harvest, purchase a $10 hunger bag at a participating Safeway o rAlbertsons, drop off a non-perishable food item at a participating AT&T store, or bring a donation to one ofKING 5's collection sites on Saturday, December 1.

