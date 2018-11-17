KING 5's 18th annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest, kicks off on Friday, November 30, promising a weekend full of fundraising events. This year’s goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide six million meals for families in need in Washington state.

Over the last 18 years, Home Team Harvest has raised over 40 million meals – but we can’t stop there. Right now in Washington, 1 in 6 children lives in a household that struggles with hunger and 1 in 9 people are considered “food insecure.” Northwest Harvest is the largest independent hunger relief agency in the state, working tirelessly with more than 375 local food banks, meal programs and high-need schools helped them to end hunger and provide equitable access to nutritious food for all our Washington neighbors.

Along with our partners Safeway and Albertsons, AT&T, and WARM 106.9, we invite you to join us in the fight against hunger at one of these events planned during the first weekend of December:

Friday, November 30, 6am-1pm

KING 5, WARM 106.9 and Northwest Harvest will collect non-perishable food and cash donations in South Lake Union at 726 N Terry Ave.

Saturday, December 1, 7am-12pm

KING 5, Safeway and Albertsons, AT&T, WARM 106.9, and Northwest Harvest will collect non-perishable food and cash donations at six locations. Join us at one of the locations below to donate and meet some of your favorite TV faces and radio voices:

Northgate Mall – Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Michael King, Saint Bryan, Margaret Larson

Redmond Town Center – Steve Bunin, Joyce Taylor, Rich Marriott, Cam Johnson

Tacoma Mall – Greg Copeland, Amanda Grace, Drew Mikkelsen, Paul Silvi, Chris Egan

Safeway Bothell – Jake Whittenberg, Ben Dery

Safeway Everett – Mark Wright, Lori Matsukawa, Craig Herrera

Safeway Renton Highlands – Chris Cashman, Angela Russell, Jordan Steele, Kaci Aitchison

Sunday, December 2, 11am-1pm

Join us for music and fun before the Seattle Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings. KING 5, Safeway and Albertsons, AT&T, WARM 106.9, and Northwest Harvest will collect non-perishable food and cash donations on the plaza in front of the KING 5 studio at 1501 1st Ave S (across from Safeco). Donors will receive a coveted pair of #Twelfie shades to root their home team on in style.

You can continue to donate through the end of December online, through text, in person at your local AT&T store, or by buying a $10 Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons.

Northwest Harvest can buy white rice, beans, oats, pasta and tomato products in bulk, so they encourage the following donations (ranked in importance):

GENERAL FOOD ITEMS

•Beef stew, chili and similar meals with low salt/sugar/saturated fats

•Canned fruit (especially low sugar)

•Canned fish or meat

•Peanut butter (plastic jars are preferred)

•Brown rice

•Whole grain pastas

•Canned tomato sauces

•Shelf-stable milk

INFANT AND BABY FOODS

•Baby Formula

•Jars of baby food

•Powdered or canned milk

•Infant cereal

•Baby diapers

