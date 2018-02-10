TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington state trooper who intentionally rammed head-first into a wrong-way driver on Highway 16 in Tacoma on Sunday said he had no regrets about what he did.

“It was obvious the guy was not going to stop. He needed to be stopped,” said Trooper Bryce Schramm.

Investigators said 28-year-old Pranil Prasad was driving a stolen pickup truck on Highway 16 Sunday morning and refused to stop for Lakewood police and state troopers.

Schramm was headed eastbound on Highway 16 when he heard the pickup was headed right towards him.

“It was scary, I’ll admit that,” said Schramm.

He said when he saw the truck he decided he had to run into its passenger side to stop it.

Neither Schramm nor the driver of the truck were seriously injured.

“If I didn’t stop him, who knows,” said Schramm. “It could have been somebody’s family, my family.”

