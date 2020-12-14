Tacoma police outfit 20 officers with body cameras

By Jan. 4, more than 80 police officers will be wearing the body cameras.

TACOMA, Wash. — About 20 Tacoma police officers were outfitted with body cameras for training on Tuesday as part of the city's new program.

The department joins a small number of cities across the state including Seattle, Kent, and Spokane to implement a body camera program.

Previously, Tacoma was the largest city in Washington state without a police body camera program.

As part of the program, Tacoma police will be required to turn body cameras on when they engage with the public while they are on duty.

In a statement the department said body cameras will be used to help improve accountability, help with evidence and make interactions between police and the community safer.

Officers can decide not to record if they feel the recording would breach the privacy of a public individual in a sensitive situation.

All Tacoma police officers are expected to have body cameras by March 2021.