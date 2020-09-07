Tacoma police could be wearing body cameras by early 2021

More than 200 personnel will be equipped with body cameras in Tacoma by March.

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma police will be wearing body cameras by the end of March, according to the latest plan laid out to the city council.

Following the purchase of the cameras and policy decisions between now and the end of 2020, officers and other personnel will be trained on the use of body cameras beginning in January. By the end of March, 255 personnel from the Tacoma Police Department will be wearing body cams in the field.

The timeline reflects the council's desire for a "swift roll out" while recognizing the need for training and policy making, according to a presentation on Tuesday.

The issue of body cameras once again arose after the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police on March 3. Video shot on a cellphone contradicts claims that no one choked Ellis and a Taser was not used. Officers were not wearing body cams.

Two previous videos shot by passers-by during Ellis' detainment led Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards to call for the officers' firing.

Following Ellis' death, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell announced in an open letter that he would seek ways to improve the department, such as introducing body-worn cameras.