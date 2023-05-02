Firefighters battle commercial fire in Tacoma

Flames shot out of Buddy's Home Furnishings in Tacoma on Monday as a two-alarm fire ripped through the building.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma firefighters battled a fire at a commercial building along Pacific Avenue on Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire started just before 8 a.m., and flames shot out of Buddy’s Home Furnishings near South 82nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

"Since most of the fire was overhead in the roof, we had to take a defensive strategy,” said Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke.

More than 50 firefighters were on scene fighting the blaze.

Both directions of Pacific Avenue are closed between South 82nd Street and South 84th Street while crews fight the fire. The roadway is expected to be closed for most of Tuesday afternoon.

No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived and there were no injuries reported.