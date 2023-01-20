Symphony Tacoma prepares for 'Mini Maestros' concert series

Mini Maestros is entering it’s 10th year and caters to children up to 8 years of age.

TACOMA, Wash. — Symphony Tacoma is preparing for a big show dedicated to a very small audience.

Dr. Anna Jensen is the executive director of Tacoma Youth Symphony and created the program with Kindermusik teacher Shay Ryan. The duo said they tested and perfected the format with their own children a decade ago and are thrilled to see the growth.

“It’s probably the cutest thing I’ve ever seen," Jensen said.

The performances are all different and have a story time-meets-the-symphony approach. The concerts are unique and highlight the different families of orchestra instruments with curriculum prepared by early childhood learning experts.

Children have a chance to get up close and personal with the instruments at the “petting zoo” portion that proceeds the concert. For many, it’s their first time holding a violin or brass instrument.

Jensen said it’s a family affair and the crowd is very lively.

“The kids love it and we also get a lot of seniors who come just to share in the joy!” Jensen said.

The Symphony is traditionally a black tie look, but the musicians for Mini Maestros embrace the fun and are often in costumes.

“Our concert master asked me if we have his crown ready for this year so they are all in!” Jensen said.

Jensen said parents have a unique opportunity to bring their little ones to the Symphony where they would typically be too nervous. They can get out of their seats, make noise and dance.

“And for them to be able to go up on the stage? When does that ever happen?” Jensen said.

Some tickets remain for Sundays performance of “Once Upon a String” featuring Symphony Tacoma’s String Quartet and hosted by Shay Ryan. The program is advertised as musical journey.